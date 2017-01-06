Sections & Communities

Community & People »

New Brighton seeking volunteer city commissioners
Community & People »
An opening ceremony and ribbon cutting revealed the expanded Ramsey County Library to excited residents.
Ramsey County Library holds grand opening
Community & People »
From left: Co-founders of Fire and Ice Plunge Tony Rendle and Mike Pyka were the first to take the plunge.
VIDEO: Fire and Ice Plunge raises money for SACA food shelf
Community & People »
Red Cross in need of blood donors
Community & People »

Public Safety »

Police reports from Columbia Heights from Jan. 12-18
Public Safety »
Police reports from Fridley Jan. 12-18
Public Safety »
Police reports from Mounds View from Jan. 13-17
Public Safety »
Police reports from New Brighton Jan. 8-14
Public Safety »

Education »

Principal Jeff Ridlehoover
Mounds View High principal named Minnesota Principal of the Year
Community & People »
Representative Randy Jessup and Mounds View Schools Superintendent Chris Lennox. (Photo courtesy of the Association of Metropolitan School Districts, amsd.org)
Huge turnout for Association of Metropolitan School Districts session preview
Community & People »
Mounds View School Board postpones decision on start times
Community & People »
Columbia Heights School Board members sworn in
Community & People »

Government »

New Brighton seeking volunteer city commissioners
Community & People »
Rep. Jessup and Sen. Isaacson to co-host town hall meeting
Community & People »
Northern Stacks site awarded cleanup grant
Community & People »
Legislators briefed on 2017 E-12 educational issues
Legislators briefed on 2017 E-12 educational issues
Community & People »

Opinion & Columns »

A new year’s resolution: A better life one kid at a time
Opinion & Columns »
Attorney General Lori Swansen
Attorney General’s column: How to spot malicious emails
Opinion & Columns »
Column: Minnesota’s New Year’s Resolution
Opinion & Columns »
Column: A little more listening and a little less talking
Opinion & Columns »

Sports »

Totino Grace basketball hosts fundraiser for Ralph Reeder Food Shelf
Community & People »
Irondale falls shy of Anoka in midst of losing streak
Sports »
Totino Grace hockey
Sports »
Totino Grace girls basketball
Sports »

Arts & Entertainment »

Elizabeth Weir (Submitted photo)
February Reading Series event at Banfill-Locke
Arts & Entertainment »
Janell Butler Wojtowicz of New Brighton recently published her first novel, “Embracing Hope”, a contemporary Christian romance. (Graphic provided by Discern Publishers)
New Brighton resident publishes debut novel
Arts & Entertainment »
The 19th annual North Metro Home and Garden Show is free to attend. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the National Sports Center in Blaine. (Photo courtesy of Marsha Wagner)
North Metro Home and Garden Show on Feb. 4
Arts & Entertainment »
Scene & Heard: Predicting Oscar
Arts & Entertainment »

Business »

Fairview Clinics using gene-based treatment to save lives, improve care and reduce costs
Business »
SBA’s Emerging Leaders initiative set to help entrepreneurs
Business »
﻿﻿Tri-Land sells Cub-anchored shopping center in Fridley
Business »
State fair board approves $8 million in capital improvements for 2017
Business »

Faith »

Free Thanksgiving dinner
Community & People »
Sona Mehring is the founder of CaringBridge. She writes this column in recognition of November as National Family Caregivers Month.
Guest column: Family caregiving – Among the most magnificent gifts in life
Faith »
Keona Tranby and Judy Sprague of Pilgrim Dry Cleaners enthusiastically accepted the donation of 400 hand-knitted winter accessories by the Oak Knoll and Friends knitting group, based at a Minnetonka church. (Sun Sailor staff photos by Gabby Landsverk)
Knitting for those in need
Community & People »
Coats for Kids drive runs through Friday, Oct. 14
Community & People »